Jarvis Network (JRT) Hits Market Cap of $658,838.47

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $658,838.47 and approximately $154,536.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,307.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003994 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00132757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00032450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00084891 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

JRT is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge.

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.