JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.03.

JKS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of JKS stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.36. 54,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 120.2% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth $145,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

