John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Downgraded by CJS Securities

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 1.5 %

John Wiley & Sons stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,009. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $545.65 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

About John Wiley & Sons

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $147,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $146,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.