John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Down to $52.11

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.11, but opened at $48.33. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 102 shares.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.72.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $545.65 million for the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

