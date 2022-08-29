JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($88.78) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BMW stock opened at €73.12 ($74.61) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €76.22 and its 200-day moving average is €78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.72. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($102.47).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

