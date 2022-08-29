JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.22. 200,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,590,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $334.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.