JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,590,942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $335.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

