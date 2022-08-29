junca Cash Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.14 Million (JCC)

junca Cash (JCC) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One junca Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC on exchanges. junca Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $45,246.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, junca Cash has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 826.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.27 or 0.02804852 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00819994 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
junca Cash Coin Profile
junca Cash’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. junca Cash’s official website is junca-cash.world. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling junca Cash
Receive News & Updates for junca Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for junca Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.