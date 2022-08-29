Jupiter (JUP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $331,199.00

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $8.74 million and $331,199.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,872,297 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jupiter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

