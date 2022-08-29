KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the July 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 165.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised shares of KGHM Polska Miedz to a “buy” rating and set a $154.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get KGHM Polska Miedz alerts:

KGHM Polska Miedz Price Performance

KGHPF stock remained flat at $23.85 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57. KGHM Polska Miedz has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $46.53.

KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.