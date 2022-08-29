KingMoney (KIM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14,117.00

KingMoney (KIM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. KingMoney has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $14,117.00 worth of KingMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KingMoney has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One KingMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.81 or 0.00061760 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KingMoney Coin Profile

KingMoney’s total supply is 573,946,318 coins and its circulating supply is 205,000 coins. KingMoney’s official Twitter account is @ABkingmoney. The official website for KingMoney is kingmoney.io.

Buying and Selling KingMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “KingMoney is a digital currency developed trying to operate in ease transport of value in a network marketing industry. These activities include the creation of a transferable value in a network as a replacement for the money of goods or commission of work conducted on the network. The system contributes to the development of the network marketing industry among political borders by reducing the bureaucracy of transferring money between countries, organizations, firms, etc. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KingMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KingMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

