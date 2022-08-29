Kirkland’s (KIRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 30th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.29 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $4.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $27.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kirkland’s by 340.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kirkland’s by 3,725.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

See Also

