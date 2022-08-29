KLAYswap Protocol Trading 9% Lower This Week (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.73 million and $973,692.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00004400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 27,851,345 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

