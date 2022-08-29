kneat.com (OTC:FBAYF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of kneat.com (OTC:FBAYF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of kneat.com in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company.

kneat.com Stock Down 1.0 %

OTC FBAYF opened at $2.28 on Thursday. kneat.com has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

