Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Gap Down to $11.15

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $10.73. Kodiak Sciences shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 236 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $555.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 303,917 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,361,435.09. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,967,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,067,506.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

