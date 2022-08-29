Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.91

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.91 and last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 76035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADRNY shares. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.59.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.
