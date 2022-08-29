Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.14

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.14 and last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 121179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDSMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($209.18) to €180.00 ($183.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €182.00 ($185.71) to €162.00 ($165.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($192.86) to €188.00 ($191.84) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.1906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

