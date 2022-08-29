Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.68

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 127076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

