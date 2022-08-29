Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Williams Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 906.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after purchasing an additional 27,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

