Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $8.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.30.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.87.

NYSE KOS opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.88. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,465,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 334,877 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 98,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,068,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 388,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,536,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

