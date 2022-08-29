KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,296,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 687,486 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of KT worth $90,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,238,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of KT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,278,000 after acquiring an additional 56,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KT by 57.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 189,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 516,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 79,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.04. 48,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KT shares. StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

