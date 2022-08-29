KUN (KUN) Achieves Market Cap of $9,040.65

KUN (KUN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, KUN has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One KUN coin can currently be bought for $4.52 or 0.00022243 BTC on popular exchanges. KUN has a market capitalization of $9,040.65 and $190.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 830.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.94 or 0.02804417 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00816525 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KUN Coin Profile
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
