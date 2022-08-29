Kuverit Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (KUV)

Kuverit (KUV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kuverit has a total market cap of $103,519.82 and $21.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003959 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00129980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00032017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00087620 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,654,360,436 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io.

Buying and Selling Kuverit

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

