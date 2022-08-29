L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) is HM Payson & Co.’s 8th Largest Position

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,198 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises 2.2% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $96,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $234.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

