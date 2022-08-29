Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays cut shares of Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $453.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $457.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

