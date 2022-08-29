Lamden Price Hits $0.0158 on Major Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $40,754.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.