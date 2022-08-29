Landbox Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $76,388.45 and $14.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Landbox has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

