Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 146,536 shares.The stock last traded at $9.87 and had previously closed at $9.88.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 368,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 149,145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 720,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 294,255 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 210,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 512,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 162,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

Featured Stories

