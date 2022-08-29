Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 375.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,669 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after buying an additional 309,083 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in Lennar by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after buying an additional 722,560 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,303,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lennar by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,577,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Lennar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 796,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,713,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

NYSE LEN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.37. 44,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average is $80.55. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

