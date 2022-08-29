Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $575,468.98

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Leonicorn Swap has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Leonicorn Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0903 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Leonicorn Swap has a market cap of $575,468.98 and $281,297.00 worth of Leonicorn Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 826% against the dollar and now trades at $567.06 or 0.02809455 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00822301 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Leonicorn Swap
Leonicorn Swap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,374,906 coins. The Reddit community for Leonicorn Swap is https://reddit.com/r/LeonicornSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Leonicorn Swap’s official Twitter account is @swapleonicorn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Leonicorn Swap Coin Trading
