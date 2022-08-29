Leverj Gluon Market Capitalization Hits $189,792.58 (L2)

Leverj Gluon (L2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Leverj Gluon has a total market cap of $189,792.58 and $52.00 worth of Leverj Gluon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Leverj Gluon coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Leverj Gluon has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 602.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.74 or 0.02143969 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00832953 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Leverj Gluon
Leverj Gluon’s total supply is 842,553,772 coins and its circulating supply is 309,542,470 coins. The Reddit community for Leverj Gluon is https://reddit.com/r/Leverj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Leverj Gluon’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Leverj Gluon’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Leverj Gluon’s official website is www.leverj.io.
Leverj Gluon Coin Trading
