Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Down 4.4%

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTHGet Rating) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.47. Approximately 3,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 445,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LTH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -5.72.

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 23,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,752,573.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 23,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,752,573.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,119 shares of company stock valued at $366,517. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 158.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

