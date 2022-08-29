Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Down 4.4%

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.47. Approximately 3,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 445,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LTH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -5.72.

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 23,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,752,573.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 23,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,752,573.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,119 shares of company stock valued at $366,517. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 158.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

