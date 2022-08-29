LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Trading Up 0.1 %
LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.83.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.57%.
Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
See Also
