LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.83.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.57%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

