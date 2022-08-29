Lightning (LIGHT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,222.00

Lightning (LIGHT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Lightning has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $5,222.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003950 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00129929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00032027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086841 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Buying and Selling Lightning

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

