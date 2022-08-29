LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $2,062.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,142,048,590 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

