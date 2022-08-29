Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Limbach Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Limbach has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40.
Insider Activity
In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 6,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
