Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Limbach has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 6,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 1,694.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 170,383 shares in the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

