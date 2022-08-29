Lincluden Management Ltd. Buys 48,885 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 266.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,885 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 501,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 153,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,721. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $29.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

