Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 36,180 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,180 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after purchasing an additional 438,977 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.29. 18,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.71. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

