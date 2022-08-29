Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Acquired by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,456 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Livent worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTHM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LTHM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.03.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.79. 62,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

