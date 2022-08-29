Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 177,362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of Lockheed Martin worth $228,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $430.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.41 and a 200-day moving average of $430.57. The firm has a market cap of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

