Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,268,000 after buying an additional 791,859 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,793,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,162,000 after buying an additional 632,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,967,000 after buying an additional 599,478 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.75. 1,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,484. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

