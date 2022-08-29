Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.08. 5,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $57.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.75%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

