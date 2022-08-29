Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.39. 760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,404. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.85 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Barclays cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

