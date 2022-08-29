Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 27,305 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 39,258 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,220,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 845,987 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 67,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Stories

