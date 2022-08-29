Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,357. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

