Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 9,100 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 122,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 31,255 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 319,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,826,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,332,000 after buying an additional 115,086 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

XEL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.61. 12,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.87. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.53.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.