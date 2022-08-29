LockTrip Price Reaches $1.09 (LOC)

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00005080 BTC on exchanges. LockTrip has a total market cap of $13.07 million and approximately $15,013.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

