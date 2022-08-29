Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Lonking Price Performance
Shares of LKHLY remained flat at $10.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. Lonking has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $14.70.
Lonking Company Profile
