Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Lonking Price Performance

Shares of LKHLY remained flat at $10.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. Lonking has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

Lonking Company Profile

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

