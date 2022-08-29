Loopring Hits Market Cap of $461.18 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Loopring has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $461.18 million and $36.36 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003896 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00129694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00031957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00088074 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,119,710 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

