Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. 20,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,970,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target for the company. CLSA downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Lufax Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.32.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lufax

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Lufax by 13,721.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 91,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,715,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,654 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,086,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,270,000 after purchasing an additional 976,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

